A Uttoxeter insurance provider is on the lookout for an adviser to join its team in East Staffordshire. NFU Mutual is advertising for a customer service and insurance adviser to join the base on a full-time basis.

The successful applicant will be entrusted with building long-term relationships with existing clients through customer services and insurance sales.

The ideal applicant will need a "sound work ethic for a busy environment," while insurance experience is desirable but not essential as training will be provided.

Applicants are advised that they will be employed by an agent of NFU Mutual and not by the NFU Mutual directly.

Anyone wanting to apply for the role has to get their applications in by November 20. More information on what the job entails is available by clicking here.

