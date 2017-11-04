Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People who are "highly enthusiastic and motivated" and enjoy caring for children are being invited to help look after youngsters in Ashby.

Swingboat Out of School Clubs is looking for nursery officers to work at its children's day nursery in Ashby and Whitwick which offers "excellence in early year's child care provision."

There are full time positions available and bosses are looking to recruit "highly enthusiastic and motivated individuals who are passionate about delivering excellent standards of care" for children.

The successful candidate should have experience of working in a nursery environment and must be qualified to at least Level 3 in childcare or a related subject, have demonstrable experience working with children from birth to five years and excellent communication skills.

They must also have the ability to use IT and produce accurate paperwork, have an excellent working knowledge of the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS), safeguarding and equalities policies and procedures, good organisational skills, ability to prove commitment to maintaining high outcomes for children while providing a fun environment for them and able to build a good rapport with children and parents alike; keeping up to date with observations, and a flexible attitude as the role can, at times, be outside daily working hours.

Perks of the job include a competitive basic salary, an excellent working environment, ongoing skills development and training and long term career development opportunities.

Swingboat Out of School Clubs is an established nursery group expanded over the last 20 years. It operates three nurseries and three before and after school clubs in the North-West Leicestershire and South Derbyshire area.

Anyone interested in applying for the role has until November 23 to perfect their applications and get them sent off. More information on what the job entails is available here.

