The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People who can cook and enjoy serving customers are being sought for an Ashby restaurant.

The Peach House Restaurant, in Staunton Harold, is looking for a new garden centre restaurant supervisor to cook, serve customers and supervise junior members of staff.

The successful applicant will have total responsibility for the busy restaurant in the absence of the manager.

(Image: Getty)

A spokesman said: "It is an excellent opportunity for an enthusiastic, self-motivated person to get a foot on the managerial ladder."

The new employee will have a minimum of one year's catering experience and must be prepared to work alternative weekends and bank holidays but there will be no evenings.

They will be expected to work 35 to 40 hours a week and the salary will depend upon experience.

Anyone interested has until November 15 to perfect their applications and get them handed in. More information on what the job entails is available here.

Not the job for you? There are thousands more available at www.Fish4.co.uk