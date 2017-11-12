Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Organised people with a head for numbers are being sought to join a firm in Castle Donington.

Recruiter JR Personnel is on the lookout for an experienced administrator and accounts assistant to join the team of one of its clients.

They are looking for people to take on a permanent position from 9am to 5.30pm from Monday to Friday, taking home a salary of between £18,000 and £21,000.

The successful applicant will be dealing with incoming calls, taking messages, greeting visitors and organising security passes, overseeing internal room bookings and arranging any refreshments or lunches as requested plus organising and booking of car hire, hotels and couriers.

They will also be responsible for stock ordering, cash and carry for staff refreshments, dealing with all incoming and outgoing of post, preparation of training documents, maintenance and upkeep of company mobile phone contracts, raising and receiving of purchase orders, purchase and sales ledger, credit control duties, posting expenses and external statement reconciliation.

Bosses are looking for someone who is confident and self-motivated with excellent communication skills. They must also have proven experience of finance, be accurate and detail-orientated and have a good working knowledge of MS Office, in particular Excel.

Anyone interested has until November 21 to get their applications in and more information on what the job entails is available here.

