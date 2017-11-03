Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The real St Nicholas is on the hunt to recruit a new Santa Claus to help spread the Christmas joy and help out across the festive period.

Being Santa is a tough job, with millions of children across the world, sometimes he needs a helping hand.

So to help out, Keith Stanworth's Fun Fair, in Stoke, is looking to recruit a Santa Claus to sit in the grotto and hear how well behaved (or not) the children of the area have been throughout the year.

A beard and belly is needed for the role, but both can be supplied, if necessary.

The ideal Christmas recruit will be patient, charming and have an incredible ability to work well with children and their families.

The newly appointed jolly Santa will be needed for every weekend and various weekdays from Thursday, November 16 right through to Christmas Eve before they are needed back in the North Pole.

A DBS check is required, and applications close on November 16. Anybody interested in the role or who wants to apply can do so online at here.

