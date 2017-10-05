Hundreds of jobs could be saved and more created at Rolls-Royce in Derby if plans for a factory expansion go ahead.

Bosses at the engineering company have applied for permission to extend its primary component operations (PCO) building at Raynesway by 4,445 square metres. In addition, a four-storey ancillary office building with 400 work stations is proposed, along with 200 extra parking spaces.

Rolls-Royce has also submitted a planning application to realign an access road and underground services around the proposed extension.

A design and planning statement submitted on behalf of Rolls-Royce says: "The need for the factory expansion and additional office space is driven by the client's production and organisational requirements.

"The proposed development consists of the extension to the PCO Factory to include flexible production space with a mezzanine floor to support plant and storage.

"The production facility will include a four-storey office block flanking the west elevation. The office will accommodate 400 work stations, with a 'grab and go' refreshment facility to support this occupancy.

The Raynesway site - which makes reactor cores for the Royal Navy's fleet of nuclear-powered submarines - currently has around 3,000 employees.

In a statement, Rolls-Royce said: "Rolls-Royce plans to expand its primary components operations facility to ensure continued delivery of current and future programmes in support of the Royal Navy's continuous at sea deterrent, sustaining 760 highly skilled jobs at Raynesway and creating around 80 new ones.

"We are also continuing with the regeneration of other production facilities at Raynesway, which will support the Dreadnought submarine programme."

If the plans go ahead, it will represent another significant investment made by Rolls-Royce in Derby.

The company announced a £150 million investment package for its East Midlands sites, safeguarding thousands of jobs.

At the time, Rolls-Royce said it had committed to safeguarding 7,000 jobs after talks with trade unions, pledging that there will be no compulsory redundancies in the East Midlands region for five years.

