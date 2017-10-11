A leading hotel chain is looking for a new operations manager to join its team. Burton East Premier Inn, a 42-bedroom hotel and restaurant, in Ashby Road, and is looking for someone who can offer a mix of hands-on work with the guests and team while managing all aspects of the business.

For anyone aspiring to develop in their management career, then this is an excellent opportunity to reach your potential and start with the business or take that next management step, said a spokesman.

Bosses at Premier Inn said that operations managers lead the way in making guests feel brilliant through a great night's sleep. In return for overseeing every aspect of guests' brilliant experience, they enjoy all the support they need to gain new skills and realise their potential as part of a purposeful team – and the rewards and benefits are pretty good too.

An operations manager is asked to lead a motivated, multi-skilled team in being the best they can be. From recruitment to welcoming them on board, supporting their training and encouraging their development, the role will be expected to empower their team to build success and share ideas.

If you think you're an accomplished person who can manage and who champions individuals and teamwork, look no further.

To find out more about the role, the salary and how to apply, visit the Fish4.co.uk website here

