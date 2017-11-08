The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Quality-conscious people who are enthusiastic, reliable and hardworking are being sought at East Midlands Airport.

BCT Aviation Maintenance is currently looking for a quality assurance administrator to join the busy team on a full-time and permanent basis.

The successful applicant will be responsible for providing administrative support to the quality manager in his daily duties and responsibilities, reviewing and accurately updating in-house systems, maintaining the engineers documentation/training records and the authoring of engineering documentation.

They will also need to ensure all maintenance records are kept as required by the regulatory authority, plan and administer the audit schedule, arrange and plan in-house training courses and be the first point of contact for the department, fielding telephone calls and taking messages.

Requirements and skills for the role:

Previous experience of working within Aviation Quality Part 145 Environment

Good written and verbal English with a confident and friendly telephone manner

Accuracy, attention to detail and quick to learn.

Good computer skills – knowledge of Microsoft Office, Excel and Outlook

Previous experience working with Q-Pulse is an advantage but training can be given

Ability to work both independently and within a team.

Enthusiastic, reliable and hardworking.

Applicants should reside or work in the EU or UK. Anyone interested has until November 21 to get their applications in and more information is available here.

Not the job you’re looking for? There are thousands more online at https://www.fish4.co.uk/