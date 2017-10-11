A total of 140 jobs are up for grabs at a German automotive parts firm which is recruiting for its new Derbyshire business park.

Ferdinand Bilstein UK is preparing to relocate its distribution operations from Kent and Yorkshire to Markham Vale, off Junction 29a of the M1.

The firm, which works with motor manufacturers including Porsche, Ford, Mercedes-Benz and Land Rover, will move to a 225,000 sq ft building.

Building began in April 2016 and the centre is due to be operational in January 2018. Initially, it will create 140 jobs. A further 260 staff will be recruited over the coming years.

On Saturday, October 14, the firm will host a recruitment open day at Markham Vale. The event will showcase the new building and provide information on all the vacancies.

One of the job roles is an operations support administrator. According to the advert for the £18,000-a-year role, these recruits will provide "administrative support to the warehouse team, ensuring the effective and smooth running of the day-to-day operations for goods in and goods out".

The advert states: "We have an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic, self-motivated and organised administrator to join our expanding global company working in our new state-of-the-art distribution centre. You will be responsible for providing a first-class service to our customers and colleagues in a positive, enthusiastic and pro-active way."

An IT engineer is also needed and will be paid between £19,000 and £21,000. A job advert for the position said: "Ferdinand Bilstein UK Ltd is looking for an enthusiastic first line infrastructure engineer to provide desktop support on-site and at our two sites in the UK, either in person or over the phone.

"The ideal candidate will be able to work under pressure and have excellent communication skills. They must have the ability to use initiative and work as part of a team to achieve results."

The recruitment day will be held from 10am to 4pm.

Amy Parker, human resource officer at Markham Vale, said: "We are really looking forward to meeting everyone on October 14, to really showcase what we can offer and what we have achieved at Markham Vale.

"It's a great feeling to know that we can really make a difference to the local area, as well as to our customer base, with this new state-of-the-art site."

Part of the Derbyshire County Council's regeneration project, Ferdinand Bilstein UK's new purpose-built centre is the first to be built on the north section of the Markham Vale development.

Operations director Paul Dodgson said: "We are excited about being part of this high-profile development. Initial building has finished at the Markham Vale site and we look forward to seeing things progress.

"Markham Vale offers excellent transport links for our distribution requirements, and close proximity to some of our biggest customers. The new relocation will allow us to expand our company further, offering new opportunities on a local and national scale."

Anyone who is unable to attend the recruitment day but is interested in job opportunities at the new site is asked to email Amy Parker at amy.parker@bilsteingroup.com and attach a copy of their CV.

