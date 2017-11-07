Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Repton School is looking for an teacher who fancies diversifying their job to become a houseparent at the boarding school in the South Derbyshire village.

The school in Willington Road is looking for a houseparent to start from August 2018 to be responsible for around 70 girls in one of the four boarding houses on the campus.

The role involves managing and handling the welfare and discipline of the students in their care, maintaining communication with parents at all relevant opportunities, making sure the building and its contents is safe at all times and will even involve assisting the headmaster in marketing the school and future recruitments.

The successful candidate will enter the Repton School's pay scale, which is between £29,759 and £55,048, with the new houseparent entering the scale at a level appropriate to their age and experience.

Accommodation and utilities are provided with the successful application required to live on-site during term times.

Anybody interesting in applying for the role must do so before Thursday, November 16. Application forms and more information about the school and the role is available online at here.

