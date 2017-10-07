A South Derbyshire school is looking for an experienced administrator to join the team. Repton School is looking for a new secretary or receptionist to work within The Hall, an historic building at the heart of the school which includes the offices of the head master, the second master, the deputy head and admissions department.

The duties of the successful applicant will include providing secretarial and administrative support to the second master and the deputy head (academic), as well as being the first point of contact for all visitors to The Hall.

This is a term-time position, with four additional weeks across the school year.

Applicants must be smartly presented and possess first-class communication skills, sound technical administrative and secretarial abilities with significant experience in Microsoft Office packages. The ability to touch-type and take shorthand is advantageous.

A spokesman said: "Repton School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post, including checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service."

Anyone interested in the position has until Wednesday, October 25 to get their applications in. More information is available here.

