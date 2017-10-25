Workers who can help keep the roads running smoothly are needed to cover Burton and South Derbyshire.

Hanson Contracting is looking for road surfacing operatives to work for a leading asphalt supplier on the road network for Highways England and local authorities throughout the East and West Midlands.

It comes as the contracting company is expanding its central region and has full-time positions available for skilled paver operators, roller drivers and streetmaster operators.

Successful candidates must hold CSCS cards and have the relevant plant tickets (CPCS/MPQC) and comply with health and safety requirements.

Those who join the team are required to have good communication skills and must work well as part of a team.

Anyone interested has until November 9 to get their applications in and more information on what the jobs entails is available here.

