If you are already getting into the Christmas spirit and are looking forward to the festive season, then this may be the perfect part-time job for you.

Channel your inner Santa's little helper and put on your elf hat and ears, as the Royal Mail is looking for Christmas processing post workers.

Obviously during the festive season the Royal Mail handles more packages and letters than ever as family, friends and loved ones send gifts and cards to one another, so they are looking for some extra hands to work at the Derby Outhouse, in Midland Road, Derby.

You will be responsible for sorting through mail at the centre from the middle of November until the middle of December.

The successful candidate will be responsible for unloading mail from vans, moving large volumes of mail around in trolleys, sorting parcels and letters manually and operating machinery – not as glamorous as working in Santa's toy shop, but just as important.

With the centre being able to process more than a million items of mail in one shift, be prepared for some busy and full-on days.

Rates of pay vary depending on the time of shift, with those working between Monday and Saturday, from 6am until 10pm, earning the least at £7.50 an hour, and staff working at weekends from 10pm until 6am earning the most at £9.20 an hour.

The ideal candidate will be punctual and reliable, able to work to deadlines and be able to push a trolley weighing up to 250kg.

For more information on the role or to apply, visit online at https://jobs.royalmailgroup.com/job/Derby-Christmas-Casuals-Derby-Outhouse-DE1-1AA/350219701/ .

