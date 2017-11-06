Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you fancy becoming the new friendly face of the neighbourhood? If so, Royal Mail are looking for a new permanent postman ahead of the busy Christmas period.

The part-time role requires the delivery of mail and parcels to homes and businesses within a set area.

The successful candidate will be charged with being the face of the Royal Mail in the community, and a typical working day is from 9am until 2pm.

It will starting bright and early in the delivery office to sort the mail out for the set route, where staff will plan the route, check the vehicle and join with a partner to start the round.

The ideal candidate will be upbeat and self-motivated, and be confident and happy to work alone or as part of a wider team and has the ability to take pride in being part of a community.

Be warned, neither rain or shine stops a postman from delivering the goods, so people will need to be prepared to work outdoors in the rain.

A full UK driving licence is required for the role, with no more than six penalty points. This will need to be shown during an assessment session.

The successful candidate will be paid weekly, earning £7.40 an hour for those aged 17, or £9.51, increasing to £10.09 after six months, and £10.57 after 12 months for those aged 18 and older.

The permanent, part-time contract is on offer for 25 hours a week, working five days between Monday and Saturday.

Holiday entitlement starts at 22.5 days on entry, and there is also a contributory pension scheme, excellent career development opportunities and a childcare voucher scheme to save tax and national insurance.

Anybody interested in applying for the role must do so before Thursday, November 23 and can apply online at here.

