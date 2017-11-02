The video will start in 8 Cancel

Workers who know their way around sheet metal are being sought in Swadlincote. Isoma Limited is looking for skilled sheet metal workers to join the team on a permanent and full time basis.

The successful applicant will be needed for high quality, stainless steel fabrications and it will be workshop and site work.

Bosses said there are excellent rates of pay and working conditions.

A spokesman said: "Isoma Ltd is a manufacturer of high quality conveyor and specialist materials handling systems for the food and drinks industry."

Anyone interested has until November 22 to perfect their applications and get them sent in. More information on how to apply for the role is available here.

