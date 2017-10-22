Working with cars all day and helping customers find the vehicle of their dreams is the perfect way to spend the day for some.

And for those with a love of cars, there is a job on offer in Burton which could be just the fit as Toyota Lexus is looking for a trainee customer consultant.

Bosses are looking for ambitious people with excellent communication skills, curiosity, confidence, energy and an eye for detail to join the team. The successful applicant will have left sixth form, university or simply looking for their next challenge.

A spokesman said: "Do you want to work for one of the Top 10 Best Big Companies? As a member of our dealership group you will be a key part of a successful and hugely diverse global automotive team. Our UK operation has more than 100 Retail Centres representing the world's most exciting automotive brands.

"As one of the leading franchised automotive retailer groups in the UK, partnering with many of the world's best brands including Toyota and Lexus, we are passionate about ensuring our customers are always put first every day, everywhere.

"The trainee customer consultant programme offers you the opportunity to develop your career with one of the world's most prestigious companies and work alongside some of Britain's brightest talent, as well as the chance to "earn while you learn."Toyota are the highest ranked automotive brand in the world and spend more on R&D than any other company, leading the way in hybrid engine technology and innovation."

While working for the company, the training programme is delivered through the Toyota Academy. As a trainee, the successful applicants will be part of a new Toyota Lexus initiative which fast tracks them through the 12-week programme and onto the academy's development path, leading to a full industry-recognised accreditation and potentially into management.



The spokesman said: "This role requires you to be professional, have a smart personal appearance and have high standards of verbal and written communication.

"The role involves determining a customer's needs and being able to offer advice, guidance and product knowledge. It is, therefore, important that you are comfortable interacting and quickly building rapport with existing and new customers to Toyota Lexus and with your colleagues."

Perks of the job will include an £18,000 basic salary with a company car, competitive benefits package and performance-related bonuses.

Anyone interested in joining the programme has until November 13 to get their applications in and more information on what is required for the role is available here.

