WJ Skipper Limited is looking for a transport clerk to join the team. The haulage company, based in Newborough, operates bulk tippers and heavy haulage vehicles throughout the UK.

The successful candidate will be expected to support the transport manager in day-to-day operations, liaise with customers and drivers, input data into company systems and do general administration work.

The company is looking for an applicant with good IT skills and someone that has previous experience gained within the haulage industry.

The job boasts a competitive salary for around 45 hours a week, from Monday to Friday.

Interested applicants can apply for the job by submitting their CV. More information is available on the Fish4Jobs website. Anyone interested in the job should apply before Friday, September 29.

If you are looking for a job, there are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk