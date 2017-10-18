Anyone with a head for human resources is being invited to join the team working for the Burton Mail's parent company.

Trinity Mirror Group is on the lookout for a human resources business partner to cover the East and West Midlands.

This role will work in partnership with senior stakeholders within the business and the wider teams, working strategically to develop and implement an effective people plan supporting the function's business objectives and delivering operational excellence.

Acting as a trusted strategic partner and change agent alongside business heads and senior leaders, bosses said that this job will actively drive the creation, development and implementation of the people dimensions of the business strategy.

The main responsibilities of the job will include:

Working across the East and West Midlands, which accounts for 13 sites and 800 staff. These sites include Birmingham, Stoke, Derby, Nottingham and Burton;

Providing organisation development, change management expertise and a value-adding partnership to the business;

Working closely with senior leaders in order to develop a human resources agenda that closely supports the overall aims of the organisation;

Diagnosis of critical issues affecting the business function, preventing or blocking them achieving their aims/strategic goals;

Facilitating change initiatives;

Leading/driving cross functional projects that deliver value to the businesses and a ROI;

Driving the talent agenda across client group, working closely with specialist functions to develop and implement sustainable plans;

Monitoring and sourcing internal talent across the business to address a skills gaps and future needs;

Leading succession planning discussions;

Being commercially focused and able to manage multiple change programmes to drive down costs and to support the growth agenda;

Working with the resourcing team, providing sponsorship and driving the execution of a cohesive talent acquisition strategy that focuses on attracting, retaining and developing talent;

Reviewing the compensation and benefits offering and ensuring it is fit for purpose across all areas; and

Working in collaboration with senior stakeholders, regional human resources team and the wider team, specialist functions, finance and trade union officials.

Anyone interested in the role must have strong business acumen and analytical skills, be a strong leader and people manager, a strategic/critical thinker and have excellent facilitation, public speaking, interpersonal and communication skills as well able to work flexibly and be a progressive human resources thinker.

Required qualifications include substantial experience in human resources through progressively more responsible positions covering all generalist areas and a CIPD Level 7 or equivalent recognised qualification/ degree in related subject as well as knowledge of or know how to work in a matrixed model and experience of working in a multi-site operation and working remotely.

Anyone interested in the role has until October 24 to get their applications in and more information on what the job entails is available here.

