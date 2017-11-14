The video will start in 8 Cancel

People who are bilingual are being sought to become a family support worker in Derbyshire.

Umbrella - Embracing Abilities is looking for a bilingual family support worker in Derby and Derbyshire to support disabled children, young adults and their families.

They need someone to work 16 hours a week, which will be fixed until October 31, 2021, for £10.22 per hour.

The purpose of the job is to develop and maintain a high quality information, advice and family support service and to support a diverse group of parents/carers.

It involves supporting and signing posting parents, carers, professionals and volunteers and working within the community at support groups and family events.

A spokesman said: "Thanks to Big Lottery funding, we have an exciting opportunity for a bilingual family support worker to join our information, advice and family support team."

The post will be based in Derby and the successful applicant will need a car. A comprehensive induction will be provided.

Candidates must have:

Experience of working with parents/carers and/or young adults with disabilities or additional needs.

Knowledge of services for families within Derby City and Derbyshire.

Excellent communication and speaking skills

Ability to speak Punjabi/Urdu

An eager attitude towards helping others and an outgoing friendly personality.



Anyone interested has until Monday, December 4, at 9am to get their applications in and more information is available here.

