If you have a burning ambition to help young people across Derbyshire, then you might want to apply for this job as a senior youth worker.

The Blend Youth Project, which is part of the charity Valley CiDS, is looking for a new branch co-ordinator or senior youth worker, and there's a salary on offer of between £24,730 to £26,194, depending on experience.

The successful applicant will be expected to work 40 hours a week, which includes regular evening sessions.

Blend Youth Project represents the youth provision of the charity Valley CiDS. It works across five sites to provide a range of youth work activities and support services for young people in their communities together with alternative education and training opportunities for young people who are disengaged with learning or struggling to access mainstream education.

A spokesman for the project said: "The role of the senior youth worker or branch co-ordinator offers an exciting opportunity for an experienced worker to take a lead role in managing and developing provision at our youth branch in Heanor, Derbyshire, so that it effectively engages with disadvantaged and marginalised young people, leaving a lasting impact on their lives and future prospects.

"We are looking for an outstanding candidate with a proven track record of delivering high quality provision. You will be an effective leader and manager and will be able to develop positive working relationships with staff, young people, parents, partner agencies and the local community.

"You will be a highly enthusiastic, innovative and motivated individual who will be an advocate for the learning and development needs of all young people attending our provision.

"Blend Youth Project is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment. All successful candidates will therefore be subject to Disclosure and Barring Service checks along with other relevant employment checks."

Anyone interested in applying for the role has until Sunday, December 3, to get their applications in and more information on what the job entails is available here.

