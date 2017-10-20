Sometimes all you need to satisfy your hunger is to tuck into a bag of crisps - so what better way to spend the day than being surrounded by them?

PepsiCo is looking for someone to join the team on an apprenticeship as a general operator who will work in all parts of the factory.

The company is home to some of the world's best-loved food and drink products and at the Leicester site they specialise in everyday favourites such as Walkers, Salt and Shake and Walkers Lites.

Bosses are now looking to recruit a number of general operatives to work in all areas, including packaging, process, multipack and services.

In process the successful applicants could be involved with inspection duties, manual handing, automation tasks carrying out housekeeping duties or carrying out laboratory tests. In packaging and multipack they will be part of a team packing product, operating and checking machinery and carrying out important quality checks.

A spokesman said: "Do you want to work in a company that has a fantastic reputation for developing and launching products that our consumers love, in the biggest crisp factory in the entire world where you can receive a formal accredited training programme via an apprenticeship where you will gain a Level 2 Diploma in Food and Drink Operations?

"It is an exciting time for us and we continually strive to improve our business performance. Our general operatives are a huge part of our operation and work across every area of the plant undertaking a variety of crucial tasks to maintain our high standards.

(Image: Getty)

"No matter which area you come into, you will be part of a busy and diverse team who are committed to the PepsiCo brand. In joining this team you will be supported in your role via a team of co-ordinators and you will be responsible for the performance of your zone using our Lean framework of quality cost delivery and morale."



Activities will include:

Operating and setting machinery within a zone while being accountable for a number of pieces of equipment, ensuring they are health and safety compliant, at a set standard and identifying when they are not.

Understanding the cause for any drops in standards with machinery, along with the impact of this and how to rectify issues.

Understanding and interpreting numerical data and confidently communicating verbally and in written form machine performance and any gaps in standards using a Lean manufacturing framework.

Proactively escalating for assistance from wider shift team/co-ordinators where necessary if issues occur outside of the general operatives remit.

Those who apply and have their application progressed will be required to complete assessments both online and in person.

The spokesman said: "PepsiCo is committed to the development of its people which is one of the reasons we have encompassed this fantastic role with an apprenticeship where you get to learn while you earn. You will receive comprehensive training for the general operatives role and will be supported during your probationary period to achieve the required standard.

"Those with the potential to progress will have the opportunity for further development to enhance their career within the wider PepsiCo business.

"Our culture at PepsiCo is very inclusive. We are committed to the local community and the environment via our corporate and social responsibility and our performance with purpose pledge. We regularly reward and recognise those individuals who go above and beyond in their role."

The role comes with its own benefits such as access to the staff gym and the staff discount shop.

Anyone interested has until November 17 to get their applications in and more information is available here.

Not the job for you? There are thousands more available at www.Fish4.co.uk