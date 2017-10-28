A growing company in Burton is looking for new warehouse operatives to join the team.

Recruiter Castle View Recruitment is on the lookout for several new recruits to join the Burton-based company for the temporary and full-time vacancies.

The duties will include order picking and packings, receiving returned stock, light manual handling and working in a relaxed environment.

A spokesman said: "We are looking for candidates who are motivated to work hard and learn new skills and experiences to progress within their career."

No experience is required and full training will be provided. The shift pattern is 6am to 2pm, 2pm to 10pm and 10pm to 6am and successful applicants can pick their shifts.

The rate of pay is £8 per hour for a day shift and £9 per hour for the night.

Anyone interested has until November 3 to get their applications in and more information on what the job entails is available here.

