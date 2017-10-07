A wildlife rescue centre protecting hedgehogs is looking for more people to join the cause. Wildaid, based in Foston, is looking for people to join the team by selling wristbands and carrying out tin collections for British Wildlife hedgehog rescue.

Bosses said there is good earning potential with collectors working at pre-booked venues in the area. The position is permanent for someone to work on a part-time basis.

Established more than 25 years ago as a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre, bosses said that WildAid has been making a difference for wildlife welfare throughout the UK ever since.

Its mission is to support wildlife rescue centres across the UK by working with organisations and rehabilitators, identifying what support they need and working with them to deliver the best care for wildlife.

The website states: "We help to design and create enriching wildlife habitat and enclosures. Understanding what is happening to our native wildlife is vital so we provide assistance with research and monitoring to determine what support is needed to successfully release wildlife back to the wild.

"We deliver pioneering education workshops for schools and communities. The UK is one of the most nature-deprived countries in the world and so an aim is to inspire young people to become informed, responsible citizens through education about the natural world."

