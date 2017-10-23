Trying to sell yourself on a CV is never an easy task as it can sometimes seem impossible to seem compelling and attractive when you lack work experience.

This is a common situation that a lot of graduates find themselves in when it comes to applying for jobs in their chosen field but the important thing to remember is everyone starts somewhere.

Job site Fish4Jobs has put together some helpful tips for those looking to get a foot in the door with their first job. It has said the most important thing to remember is that everyone has to start somewhere as no-one leaves education and in to a job with years of work experience under their belt.

Here are the top tips:

Start with a summary

The best way to begin writing your CV is by creating a short summary of around four or so sentences that best describe what you are able to bring to the role should you get the job. Sometimes you will have the right qualifications for the position and will be in a good position for consideration because your training is still so fresh and current. This can be a great strength for you to begin with.

Keep your sentences short and to the point with no unnecessary waffle or filler to try to make it look more substantial. Remember that famous saying, "less is more"? Keep this at the forefront of your mind. Recruiters will only be interested in picking out the information that is relevant for the job in hand, so there is no need to go overboard and explain things in granular detail.

List your qualifications

As you are approaching a job application with zero or very little work experience, you must put more focus on the strengths that you do have – your qualifications.

Always begin by listing your most recent qualifications and set out information in chronological order making this section look as visually attractive and eye-catching as possible. It is important here that you choose a CV style with a layout that best displays your qualifications. If you want to use a CV template, then go with one that has been specifically designed for recent graduates rather than one that is made for a more seasoned worker with more experience. The layouts can be quite different.

What to put in the experiences section of your CV

The experience section of your CV is going to be your most challenging part. Although you cannot put any relatable work experience in this section, you don't have to leave it blank or omit it from your CV entirely.

You can draw on some of your life experiences and describe how the transferable skills you have gained can be used in the job. You probably have more transferable skills than you realise.

These can include great time-management skills by meeting deadlines with studies and report submissions, talk about research skills and how applying these to this role can bring great rewards, mention the skills picked up in any part-time jobs have held and explain that your good teamwork skills that helped to deliver a joint project at college.

Comments about voluntary work and responsibilities will also look good.

Lastly, try to emphasise how the skills used for interests and hobbies can also be applied to this role. This can include being heavily involved in a sports team, so this can show teamwork skills, the ability to follow instructions and a sense of loyalty and responsibility that employers look for in a candidate.

