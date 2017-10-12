Calling all football fans - here is a chance to ensure the safety of supporters while making the most of the beautiful game.

Matchday safety stewards are needed in Derby to support matchday operations at Pride Park, home to Derby County. Recruitment Genius is looking to recruit a number of vacancies but has not revealed for what football club - only that it is at a stadium.

The role of the steward will be to ensure the safety of supporters on matchdays and provide "excellent" levels of customer service.

It will also involve directing members of the public as they enter and leave the stadium, patrolling sections of the building and dealing with any problems that may arise to ensure the safety of all members of the public.

Bosses said that excellent communication and customer service skills are required for this role together with a "positive and courteous" manner.

Successful applicants will be trained to NVQ2 Level 2 in Spectator Safety after a probationary period has been completed.

Anyone interested in applying for the role has until October 30 to get their applications in and more information is available here.

