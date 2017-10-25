Primary schools across Staffordshire are set to receive an extra £2.5 million in their annual budgets as part of a £1.3 billion national funding package.

The cash boost, first announced by the Education Secretary Justine Greening in July, will boost budgets for schools across the UK. She said this would be in addition to spending increases which had already been planned.

Ms Greening said the investment would increase the basic amount of funding for every pupil in the country, with up to three per cent more per pupil added in underfunded schools.

It has now been revealed that £2.5 million of that budget will be heading towards primary schools in Staffordshire but the figures for pupils in secondary schools or nurseries have not been revealed.

The government will also increase funding for children with special needs, in an attempt to give youngstes equal starts in life.

Burton MP Andrew Griffiths has welcomed the news, and said that the country would receive its fair share of school funding after being historically underfunded.

He said: "I am very pleased to see our schools are going to be benefiting significantly thanks to the government's decision to increase funding for schools. I have been working hard with colleagues in government to ensure the voices of local teachers and parents were heard.

"This is brilliant news for teachers, head teachers, parents and of course, most importantly children. This will be more cash in head teachers' budgets to spend on the education of our children which everyone can welcome."

Schools in the area will be able to spend the money on whatever head teachers see fit, such as new equipment, training sessions or trips out.

The additional funding is part of the government's reforms to how schools are funded with the current set up seeing schools across the country receiving different levels of cash depending on their location.