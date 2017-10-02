A new deal will see around three million hours of care help some of the most frail and vulnerable people in Burton and Uttoxeter "live more independently".

The new agreement with care providers spans four years and will secure home care for more than 4,000 adults entitled to support.

Alan White, Staffordshire County Council ’s deputy leader and cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said the new contracts would also bring "more stability" to the care provider market and its staff.

He said: "This year in Staffordshire we will spend a record £300 million on care and much of this is spent in helping the frail or the elderly live as independently as possible in their home, whether that is giving a helping hand when returning home after a hospital stay or longer-term support with personal care.

"The expiry of the current contracts gave us the opportunity to have a look at what was working well and what we could be done better, particularly around increasing capacity across the whole region so that people receive the care they need at a fair price for providers and for tax-payers.

"Historically, arrangements meant sometimes several care providers could be working in the same area or even in the same street seeing different people, which would really stretch resources.

"The new agreements will see more a streamlined, co-ordinated approach to home care which will allow providers to plan their visits better and also open up more employment opportunities for example for people who don’t drive, as visits can be planned locally."

The council is responsible for social care across the county and uses public money to contract private companies to carry out the work. It recently put out a new tender for firms to come forward and the new agreement began on October 1.

Councillor White said: "These new arrangements will make sure that people continue to get the care and support they need and will allow the county council and providers to deliver a service better able to meeting the rising demands of a growing ageing population.

"We are writing to everyone who currently has care in their own home to explain if there is any change to their provider and to reassure them that the type of care they have been assessed for will not change and providers will be working with residents to ensure a smooth transition of care where necessary."

