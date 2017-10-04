A crash involving two trucks, a tractor and a combine harvester is causing severe delays on the A50 this morning on Wednesday, October 4.

Police were called to the incident just after 5am and both lanes heading from Sudbury towards Derby have been closed.

A Derbyshire police spokesman confirmed that the motorists escaped with minor injuries, but the road is closed from junction seven slip road at Sudbury.

A spokesman for the traffic information website Inrix said: "The A50 eastbound is closed at the Doveridge bypass near Sudbury due to an accident involving a spillage. A tractor, van and combine harvester were involved.

"There is heavy traffic, which is being diverted down the exit slip road and up the entry slip road, affecting traffic between Uttoxeter and Sudbury."

Firefighters, police and highways officials are currently at the scene.