Drivers are set for more delays on the A50 in Uttoxeter after it was revealed lane closures would affect the dual carriageway right up until Christmas.

Only one lane will operate eastbound between the Little Chef roundabout and Blythe Bridge well into the festive period.

The closures will start at 9.15am every weekday, finishing at 3pm Mondays to Thursdays, and 2pm Fridays.

The slip road on to the A522 eastbound will be closed between these times and a 50mph speed limit will be enforced on both carriageways to keep workmen safe. At weekends, the dual carriageway will be open as normal.

Staffordshire County Council is enforcing the temporary speed limit and lane and slip road closures as part of the A50 Growth Corridor Project.

Delivering the scheme on behalf of Highways England, the council aims to cut congestion and boost road safety.

Mark Winnington, council cabinet member for economic growth, said: "The work is being done off-peak to minimise disruption, but we want motorists using the A50 to be aware so they can allow additional travel time."

As well as announcing the closures, highways bosses have revealed Project A of the scheme will involve building three new roundabouts - two south and one north of the A50.

Its initial blueprint was for one new junction allowing easy access to the now-under-construction Bramshall Meadows housing development.

A council spokesman said: "The lane closures will take place on the eastern end of the stretch between the A521 Blythe Bridge roundabout and B5030 junction, where a new bridge is being built over the A50 to carry the A522.

"In addition, three new roundabouts will be built, with new slip roads on to the A50 to support the creation of jobs and new homes in Uttoxeter, as well as reducing congestion and improving road safety."

Project B initially involved bulldozing the McDonald's and Derby Road roundabouts and replacing them with a flyover.

Under the original plans, three families would lose their homes and 37 businesses would be forced to give up land or their entire premises.

Access to the McDonald's and Derby Road service stations from the A50 would also have been crippled.

However, Project B is now being re-thought by Highways England.

The latest lane closures follow a series of similar measures enforced since the Growth Corridor Project began in summer 2016.

Roads bosses have twice completely closed the A50 between the Little Chef and Blythe Bridge roundabouts this year.

Safety equipment was delivered - then removed - to help workmen construct a new bridge that will span the dual carriageway.

Traffic was diverted through town and up Stafford Road to get to Stoke on Trent.