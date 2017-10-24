Villagers' ambitious plans for a £600,000 state-of-the-art sports centre are set to be boosted by a night of awesome entertainment at Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium.

Abbots Bromley Sports Association's (ABSA's) project to create a hub for thousands of sport-mad villagers in the area is gathering pace.

The facility's newly-turfed cricket pitch is now all but finished, with two immaculate full-sized cricket pitches and a stunning pavilion to follow by the end of 2019.

Plans are also in the pipeline to construct netball and tennis courts on the 13-acre site off Lichfield Road.

And now a grand fund-raising dinner hosted by East Staffordshire's only league club is just weeks away.

Cash raised at the night of food, drink, comedy and music will go towards the new facilities, which are likely to cost more than £600,000.

ABSA trustee John Stevenson said: " Abbots Bromley is a very sporty village. We have two senior cricket teams, four junior cricket teams, five netball teams, junior football at every age group, a senior football team and a lot of tennis players. The netball teams have to go to Uttoxeter to play.

"The new centre will be so well-used and open to everyone – not just the sports clubs themselves.

"It really is a major project and there are so many people working on so many different aspects of it, from funding, to events, planning and all kinds of other things.

"I’m overwhelmed by it all really. When you start a thing like this, you very often get people who say you’ve got no chance of making it a reality.

"But since day one, it’s just snowballed and what started as a dream has become a genuinely achievable goal – it’s very exciting."

The huge site housing the centre has been rented from Abbots Bromley School on a 100-year-lease.

Mr Stevenson said the school planned to develop the village's existing football pitch, also off Lichfield Road, into a rugby pitch.

And the 68-year-old know the value of competitive sport, having been captain of Abbots Bromley Cricket Club himself.

His sons, James and Chris, now 33 and 29 respectively, both played football and cricket growing up in Abbots Bromley .

He said: "It’s the congregation of people in sport that’s so magical. Of the people I know around the area, more than 50 per cent I know through sport.

"I can go anywhere and meet people I’ve played with and against – you make so many friends and have such good times.

"I think having that opportunity there is a must for children, more senior people and everyone in between in Abbots Bromley – it creates a community."

The Pirelli Stadium fund-raiser will take place on Friday, November 10 from 7pm to 1am.

Comedian Austin Knight and function band The Believers will perform on the night after an evening of fine dining and a fund-raising auction and raffle.

Event-goers are asked to wear lounge suits and cocktail dresses. Those interested in tickets, which cost £45, should call Tara Stevenson on 07854 912266 or email events@adsasport.co.uk

Mr Stevenson said: "My daughter-in-law, Tara, is the main organiser and is doing an amazing job – we already have about 150 on board.

"It’s very much a case of the more, the merrier and I think this might well be the most successful fund-raiser we have held yet.

"The ones we’ve held in the past have always been really enjoyable and once again this one’s going to be a great night."