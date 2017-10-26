A main commuter route has been closed in Burton due to an accident.

The A5121 Wellington Road has been closed in both directions due to an accident which involved a pedestrian outside Burger King this morning, Thursday, October 26.

According to traffic and travel website Inrix, the road has been closed between The Parkway and A5189 Shobnall Road and the B5017 Shobnall Road.

There is reportedly heavy traffic approaching the road and the surrounding areas.

Staffordshire Police has said on Twitter: "Drivers please be aware the Wellington Rd Burton is closed this morning from Shobnall Road down to the McDonald's Island due to an RTC."

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area if possible. We have no more information on the accident at this time.

Delays are also being reported on the A511 Ashby Road, in Winshill, and the A444 Stapenhill Road, in Stapenhill, due to the closure of St Peter's Bridge.

In Ashby roadworks are causing slow traffic heading southbound between the B5006 Derby Road and A512 Ashby Road/A42 J13 for Ashby and Coalville.