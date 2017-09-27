A campaign group is still pushing for a weight limit to be imposed to stop lorries squeezing along a tiny road near Burton, despite council bosses saying the move is not currently among a raft of safety proposals.

Yoxall Traffic Action Group has slammed Staffordshire County Council's decision not to include a weight restriction in its proposals to prevent lorries rumbling along on the A515 through the villages of Yoxall and Kings Bromley in East Staffordshire.

However, the authority has now said it would not rule out imposing a weight restriction as a measure in the future.

The A515 is used as a short cut by truckers from the A38 to the A50, and drivers are often being guided along the route by their sat-navs.

Shocking footage has previously been released of lorries mounting the pavements to squeeze past other vehicles on the tight road; all making for fears for the safety of youngsters from the local primary school.

The county council previously announced plans to provide new signs to advise HGV drivers that the route is unsuitable for them, even though there is no weight restriction currently on the route. There will also be engineering improvements and looking at restricting HGV movements onto the A515, such as from the A513.

A plea was made by the action group to introduce a weight limit on their section of the road to prevent HGVs using it, but council bosses said they would not be implementing this in the near future because the route is 'priority route'. This means if there were to be diversions on the A50 or the A38, the A515 would have to be used by traffic, including lorries.

Nick Whitwell, a member of action group, said: "I am a little surprised that the council has issued this press release, as after three years of kicking things into the long grass during which time 750,000 lorries have gone through Yoxall and Draycott and Kings Bromley day and night.

"What we do know after three years of working with the council is that unless they have had a flash of inspiration, they know that the only measure which will bring a robust solution and an end to the misery in all the Needwood villages is the weight limit on the A515, we feel.

"Of course, we would welcome any measures, which will bring relief and learning in the short term, as long as it does not deflect from the reclassifying of this route from its 100-year-old status designed for horse and carts and sends the lorries down the A50/A38 where they belong in 2017.

"We have letters from the Minister for Highways, House of Commons legal department, Michael Fabricant - our very supportive MP, and the detailed process laid out in the council’s own report from last May, all confirming this is entirely possible and specifically without a public inquiry although we are confident a public inquiry would give the go ahead as this road is dangerous and no longer fit for purpose.

"For clarity as I have seen on several occasions diversions would still happen as highways require this and, as with all weight limits, it would be 'except for access' so businesses who operate on the route would still get deliveries.

"Consultation on a weight limit needs to start today. We have wasted 18 months since the working group reported and the villages of Yoxall, Kings Bromley, Shobnall, Barton under Needwood and Draycott deserve better."

The implementation of a weight limit would require reclassification of the A515 to remove its status as a principle route.

However the report from the council last May admitted that enforcing a weight restriction would be difficult. It said: "The enforcement of a weight restriction is difficult. This would be the responsibility of Staffordshire Police.

"Personal accident injury analysis shows there is no disproportionate number of road accidents involving HGVs along the A515. Any weight restriction would have to be suspended during these times of emergencies and planned works to the trunk road network."

Staffordshire County Council's cabinet member responsible for highways and transport Mark Deaville said a weight limit could be implemented in the long-term.

He said: "The options put forward will of course be discussed and agreed with the working group. These are measures which are achievable in the short-term and will be continually monitored for their effectiveness. We will not rule out other measures in the long-term.

"Our highways officers drew up a highly detailed report with a number of options, with considerable input from the parish councils to which we are very grateful. It means we will be in a position to take action as soon as possible to begin to address some of the community concerns.

"There has been a great deal of necessary process to get to this stage, so we're pleased now to get things started. We will of course monitor the impact of everything we do. We know these measures won't fix everything, but we’re certainly moving in the right direction."

