A pedestrian has been involved in a collision with a van. The air ambulance has been called to an incident Woodville which has seen the road closed off.

The incident happened in High Street, close to the junction with Brunt Lane and involved male pedestrian.

The air ambulance landed on the fields at Woodville Primary School, it has been reported. However, the injured man was then taken to Queen's Medical Centre, in Nottingham by a land ambulance. It is not yet clear how serious his injuries are.

The incident happened at about 3pm and the road is still closed.

East Midlands Ambulance Service, which called for the air ambulance, was on the scene.

A spokesman for the service said: "We received a call at 3.02pm to High Street in Woodville. The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision.

"We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance, and one patient was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham by land ambulance."

Further details to follow.