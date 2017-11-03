The video will start in 8 Cancel

Detectives are investigating after ram-raiders left a trail of wreckage in an Ashby supermarket in the early hours of the morning on Friday, November 3.

Aldi, in Dents Road, is the latest store to be targeted by thieves, after a number of similar incidents across Ashby and Coalville. Leicestershire Police say the would-be thieves left empty-handed.

A video of the scene taken after the incident has been circulated on Facebook and shows debris lying on the floor following the raid.

The video was captured after the incident had taken place, and debris, including the key pad from the cash machine, can be seen covering the floor.

(Image: Rich Massey)

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: "Police were called at 4.13am this morning to a report of a ram-raid at a store in Dents Road, Ashby.

"A 4x4 was used to gain entry to the store, but nothing was taken during the incident. It appears to be an attempt to take the ATM inside the store.

"There is a significant amount of damage to the front of the store and a cordon is in place. Forensic officers will be attending during the course of the day."

The store was closed this morning, but re-opened at midday and is operating usual hours.

Anyone with information about the incident is being encouraged to contact Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting incident number 54 of November 3.

The raid comes after a similar attack at the Aldi store in Coalville in the morning on Thursday, November 2.

Detectives confirmed that cash was stolen from an ATM in the town after suspects broke into the supermarket, forced open the ATM and removed cassettes of money from inside.

The force is currently investigating 19 ATM raids which have taken place in the county over the past 18 months.

