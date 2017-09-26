A 22-year-old woman who lost a leg in a horrific rollercoaster crash at Alton Towers has reportedly fallen in love with a popular TV presenter while filming a documentary.

Vicky Balch was one of those seriously injured when the Smiler crashed at Alton Towers theme park in Staffordshire in 2015.

She was chosen to take part in BBC show Without Limits: Vietnam, which saw a group of disabled explorers travel 900 miles across the unforgiving South-East Asian landscape.

And not only did Lancashire lass Vicky boss the challenge, but she fell for paralympian and Countryfile host Steve Brown.

Friends say the pair are extremely happy and "positive about the future", the Daily Mirror has reported. Steve, 36, has been wheelchair-bound since a balcony fall 12 years ago.

The pair were seen flirting with each other and having heart-to-hearts after emotional visits to see disabled Vietnamese villagers. They candidly admitted they had been apprehensive about their chances of finding love since their injuries.

Vicky said: "(After the accident) one of the first things I said to mum was 'who's going to want me now?'".

Steve told her: "I was well worried about women liking me - still am a bit."

A source told the Daily Mirror: "They are happy and have been inseparable since Vietnam."

It was reported last week Vicky suffered another near-death experience during filming. When her vehicle's brakes failed during the trek, Vicky said it brought back memories of the Smiler accident.

She said: "If the barriers hadn't stopped us, we would have gone over the edge. It was like 'what if?'. It was overwhelming and I think that just brought everything back up to the surface."

The revelation comes a week after Vicky strutted her stuff on the catwalk for London Fashion Week. She walked for label TeatumJones alongside several other amputee models.

Designers chose to shake things up by sending models with disabilities down the catwalk.

The Swedish School of Textiles broke with convention with several wheelchair users modelling clothes for their SS18 show.

Vicky Tweeted: "Can't believe I got to walk for TEATUMJONES at LondonFashionWeek."

