Today we look back to one of the many royal visits enjoyed by staff at JCB’s Rocester factory, which is now the firm’s World HQ.

A flag-waving crowd of hundreds braved the biting cold to give Prince Charles a warm reception as he arrived at Uttoxeter prior to his tour of the factory back in November 1977 – the year oF the Queen’s silver jubilee.

Although it was officially a “private” visit, people were determined to make the most of the occasion.

More crowds cheered as the prince arrived at the factory.

And while inside, he spent more than an hour chatting and joking with workers.

Outside, he chatted with workers’ families who had been waiting in the cold to catch a glimpse of him for near two hours.

Many peeped over the factory fence to watch the prince’s first excavator-driving lesson – the highlight of the royal visit.

It was the second royal visit to JCB in the space of three weeks.

Previously, the Duke of Kent successfully tried his hand at the wheel and chief demonstrator Reg Williams reckoned the prince was nearly as good a driver as the duke.

For nine-year-old Lisa Flint, it would be a day she would remember for the rest of her life.

Clair, 11, stepped forward and handed the prince a Christmas card to give to his new nephew, Peter Phillips.

Clair’s mother, JCB dark room technician Dot Flint, smiled as she heard her other daughter, little Lisa, say to the prince that she would like him as her uncle.

The family lived at Sycamore Croft, Upper Mayfield.

Earlier, at Uttoxeter, as the royal train arrived, cheers echoed around the railway station and the scene turned into a sea of red, white and blue.

School children lining the road immediately outside the station who had been waiting more than half an hour to see the prince forgot about the cold as the royal visitor was driven slowly past in a gleaming JCB-themed Rolls Royce.

And further along the route through the town, it was mainly the housewives who thronged the streets to wave to the prince.

The royal train arrived on schedule and Prince Charles stepped on to the platform to meet Staffordshire Chief Constable Charles Kelly and British Rail divisional operating superintendent Ted Gibbins.

The prince was driven to the JCB complex in the Rolls Royce Phanton JCB-3 by factory chauffeur Ken Bradly, 32, of Church Lane, Rocester.

Prince Charles was Mr Bradley’s second royal passenger in three weeks – he also drove for the Duke of Kent on his visit to the factory.

The royal train had stayed overnight between Uttoxeter and Derby after travelling from Euston.

The prince walked briskly down the platform to the waiting Rolls, pausing to shake hands with the train driver.

He stopped again before getting into the car to wave to the cheering spectators outside the station.

And there were more royal waves to the sea of faces as he travelled en route for JCB via Bridge Street, Church Street and Derby Road.

One youngster who thought he had hit on the best way of getting the “welcome to Uttoxeter” message home was Philip Roberts, eight, of Stafford Road.

Philip, a pupil of Picknalls First School, hoisted aloft a placard inscribed with “Hello, Prince Charles”.

One man who was bewildered by the reception awaiting the prince was the passenger who disembarked from a routine service train that arrived minutes before the royal visitor was due.

Mistaking the train for one carrying Prince Charles, the crowd outside the station sent up a cheer.

The passenger looked on in amazement as he walked past the waiting officials, reporters, cameramen and police towards the crowd’s thronging the streets.

The royal visit to the factory began when the prince was met at the entrance by Lord Bamford – who was known simply as Anthony Bamford back then – chairman and then-managing director of the firm.

Crowds cheered as he stepped out of the Rolls into the red-carpeted foyer.

Prince Charles, sporting a grey suit and red-and-cream-striped tie, was then presented to Mr Bamford’s wife, Carole, and directors Mark Bamford, Gilbert Johnston, Richard Ryeland, Peter Capel and Michael Butler.

Representing the Prince’s Trust was Andrew Neatrour.

He was presented to more company officials before beginning the tour of the factory.

Passing through the marble foyer, he paused to take a look at a portrait of the company’s founder, Joseph Cyril Bamford.

The prince stopped and chatted to office workers before entering the production part of the factory.

Prince Charles’ JCB visit was not the only time he has come to the area.

In 1993, he paid a visit to Toyota’s Burnaston plant to have a look round the factory and meet workers.

More recently, earlier this year the prince met representatives from Marchington Community Shop, who were invited to Clarence House after they were granted funds through the Prince’s Countryside Fund.