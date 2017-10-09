A 25-year-old Ashby man apologised to his ex-partner before stabbing her and killing himself, an inquest has been told. Warren Hall had been arguing with his former partner on March 9 this year.

When the pair returned to her bungalow in Holland Crescent, Ashby, with her two-year-old daughter, Hall pushed her inside and told her he was going to "kill her".

He then grabbed a knife from a set in the kitchen. Hall said he "was sorry" before stabbing her in the back as she held her daughter.

She attempted to grab the knife, but failed and Hall attacked her again, causing wounds to her thigh. Hall then went on to stab her in the face before she saw him stab himself in the stomach and walk away.

The inquest heard that Hall's ex-partner then sent a text message to her mum before crawling with her daughter in her arms to a back door and escaping outside into the garden where she called 999.

She was later airlifted to hospital in a critical condition. Hall was found by emergency services slumped in the kitchen and covered in his own blood.

He had stabbed himself at least four times, twice in the neck and once in the chest and abdomen. He was unresponsive and was declared dead at the scene.

A doctor who attended the house when emergency services were called on the day at 3.45pm said he found one male in the kitchen, one female in the back garden and a child unharmed.

He said Hall’s body was in the kitchen with superficial wounds to his neck, a one inch wound to his chest, above his nipple and a one inch laceration near his belly button.

The inquest heard that the blade used was 20.3 centimetres long and at 4.5 centimetres at the widest part of the hilt.

Part of its handle had also broken off during the incident, the Burton Mail's sister title the Leicester Mercury said.

A statement from Detective Sergeant Emma Gilbert, from Leicestershire Police, read to the inquest said that evidence showed Hall attacked his ex with a knife before taking the knife and stabbing himself.

The inquest concluded that Hall’s cause of death was stab wounds to the chest and abdomen. Carolyn Hull, coroner for Rutland and North West Leicestershire, recorded that Hall had died at his own hands.

