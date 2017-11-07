Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Energetic members of Ashby Round Table hope they have bounced their way into the record books - following a 25-hour plus trampolining marathon.

The Ashby de la Zouch and District Round Table successfully completed their own Guinness World Record attempt at the Rebound Trampolining Park.

The Round Tablers took on the challenge - still to be officially ratified - to break the current record of the longest team marathon trampolining on Friday, October 27.

The bounce marathon raised money to hold a heart screening event in Ashby in January 2018 in conjunction with Cardiac Risk in the Young.

The attempt saw the team of eight bounce non-stop for more than 25 hours rotating in shifts of up to 30 minutes including bouncing throughout the night. The rules also said the team must eat, sleep and remain at the side of the trampoline throughout the entire duration of the challenge.

James Burrows, of Ashby Round Table, said: "I can't describe the feeling of pride, achievement and relief we all felt when we completed the attempt."

Since Cardiac Risk in the Young was established in 1995, volunteers have been working to reduce the number of young people dying from heart problems.

The charity offers support to youngsters diagnosed with potentially life-threatening cardiac conditions and also bereavement support to their families. It also promotes heart-screening programmes and funds medical research.

Every week, at least 12 fit and healthy people die of undiagnosed heart conditions in the UK. Often there are no warning signs and no ill health. As they are undetected, they are rarely treated.

"Our biggest challenge in preparation was finding independent witnesses to volunteer to oversee our attempt, but the community really rallied and we had 13 people including firemen, surveyors, town council planners, doctors and more giving up their time for this great cause.

"The hardest part of the attempt itself was the endurance factor of maintaining focus and motivation with little if any sleep."

At 8.30pm on Saturday, October 28, the team had unofficially set a new world record after bouncing for 25 hours and 30 minutes.

The group has now raised more than £5,400, enabling the heart screening event to go ahead as planned in January 2018.

Now, the team has to submit all of the documentation, photos, videos and other evidence for review by Guinness World Records, following which a verdict could be expected within 12 weeks.

