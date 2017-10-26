A fast food takeaway boss has been hauled before a court for repeatedly failing to close on time and allowing in new customers after a 2.15am curfew.

Favourite Chicken and Pizza, otherwise known as Express Chicken and Pizza, in Market Street, Ashby, already had its late night licence suspended for three months earlier this year for failing to lock up on time.

Last week the owner, Fida Hussain, was taken to court by North West Leicestershire District Council for ignoring his licence conditions.

These require the premises to close to new customers at 2.15am with all lights and illuminated signs turned off, before being fully closed by 2.30am.

Leicestershire Police submitted evidence to the council showing that customers were consistently allowed into the premises after 2.15am.

This time the council took Hussain to Leicester Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to two counts of knowingly allowing licensable activities to be carried out not in accordance with the licence. He was fined £130 for each of the two offences and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and costs of £565 to the council.

Councillor Alison Smith, deputy leader and portfolio holder for community services at the council, said: "Taking a business owner to court is a last resort for the council but in this case it was appropriate given the repeated breaches of the licence.

"Licences have conditions for good reason, including helping to keep our towns safe and preventing anti-social behaviour.

"Ashby is an exciting, vibrant and safe place to enjoy a night out, which is something we are determined to maintain, as shown by this court case."

Inspector Helena Bhakta from Leicestershire Police said: "There is a balance to be met between business, local residents and public safety requirements.

"If we get it right it makes for a vibrant and safe area. It is disappointing that on this occasion this business fell short of their licensing responsibilities and failed to adequately address concerns raised."