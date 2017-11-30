Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 29-year-old man caught driving while banned has been given penalty points on his licence at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court.

Banned driver

A man has admitted driving while banned. John Butler, 29, of Chapel Street, Castle Gresley, admitted driving in Swadlincote Road, Swadlincote, on August 23, while banned, and without insurance.

He has been made the subject of a 12-week jail sentence suspended for 24 months because of the flagrant disregard to a court order. The court heard he was aware of the disqualification and the offence was committed while on post sentence supervision. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Without insurance

A man has admitted driving offences. Stephen Byrd, 45, of Pipers Way, Burton, admitted driving a Ford Focus in Horninglow Street, Burton, on October 30, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

He has been fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Microwave damage

A man has admitted criminal damage. Tim Hyslop, 49, of Britannia Drive, Stretton, admitted assaulting a woman in Burton on October 29. He also admitted damaging a microwave and groceries worth £100 belonging to the same woman.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month community order and ordered to complete 40 hours unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Drink driver

A man has been caught drink driving. Sorin Simion, 44, of Gordon Street, Burton, admitted driving a Volkswagen Golf in Station Street, Burton, on October 29, with 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He has been fined £416 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £41 victim surcharge. He has been banned from driving for 23 months.

Breath specimen

A man has admitted failing to provide a breath specimen. Paidamwoyo Mbewe, 33, of Eden Close, Hilton, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath in Hilton on October 13.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month community order with 80 hours unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 24 months.