A Swadlincote man who had been banned from driving got behind the wheel of a car on the day of his release from prison for shoplifting, a court heard.

Leon Tilt, 32, had been one of seven shoplifters who caused a massive spike in Swadlincote town crime figures when they were freed from jail.

Tilt, of Midland Road, Swadlincote, is back behind bars again after driving while banned on the day he was released from jail.

He was told by magistrates that he had shown a 'complete disregard' for court orders.

For his latest offence, he admitted driving a vehicle in Nelson Street, Swadlincote, on October 13 while banned from driving.

He has been jailed for eight weeks because he does not have a driving licence. He had been banned from driving in June.

Tilt was ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge, and was banned from driving for nine months.

Officers at Swadlincote Police changed their shifts in a bid to arrest Tilt, along with Jordan Burgess, Daniel Singleton, Christopher Knight, Rebecca Portsmouth, Matthew Kendall and Michael Kavanagh after they embarked on a shoplifting spree across Swadlincote town centre in a short time period, leading to a 56 per cent spike in crime figures.

Tilt previously admitted stealing two bottles of vodka worth £28.38 from Aldi, Swadlincote, on May 10; driving a silver Mercedes in Midland Road, Swadlincote, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance on May 12. He admitted stealing a quantity of cheese worth £15 from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on June 15 and breaching a suspended sentence order.

He had been jailed for 32 weeks and banned from driving for 12 months.