Couples preparing to tie the knot in 2018 and 2019 are being given a helping hand with a wedding fair being held this weekend.

The Waterfront at Barton Marina is hosting a wedding fair on Sunday, November 12, showcasing the best Staffordshire has to offer in the way of wedding supplies.

From wedding attire, bridal gowns, flowers and photography through to beauty advice and celebration cakes, the fair will offer all the specialist advice and services required for picture-perfect nuptials.

The event, which runs from noon to 4pm and is free of charge, will be hosted in the Crow’s Nest.

Michelle Lees, The Waterfront’s wedding and events co-ordinator, said: "Planning a wedding can be an exhausting and time-consuming experience. Our wedding fair will be a fun and relaxing way of browsing the quality suppliers Staffordshire has to offer and will help couples tick off some of those all-important jobs."

Among the exhibitors confirmed for the event is luxury florist and event styling firm Sorella Events, Lichfield Entertainment Hire, Barry James Photography, Eddie Young Magician and GC Events will also be attending as specialists in wedding and event entertainment.