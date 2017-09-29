Public health chiefs are hoping couch potatoes will become recreational runners thanks to a new beginners' course.

East Staffordshire Borough Council and Staffordshire Athletic Network are working in partnership to deliver the new project aimed at getting people up and running.

The project targets those who are "currently inactive" or returning from injury and is open to all beginners aged 16 and above.

Participants will meet every Monday at 6.15pm at Shobnall Leisure Complex, Burton, for six weeks starting on September 25.

A council spokesman said: "The running course will give people an opportunity to start as beginners, walking and running, and go on to become confident and competent runners by the end of the course.

"Participants will have the opportunity to feed into the existing running group, Shobnall Striders, who run from Shobnall Leisure Complex every Monday.

"Qualified leaders in running fitness will lead the sessions and offer support and encourage to all participants.

The project is one of the official England Athletics recreational running programmes, which aims to get the whole nation running together."

Colin Whittaker, deputy leader for cultural services, said: "It is recommended that adults should be physically active for a minimum of 150 minutes a week, which could be 30 minutes five times a week. Running or walking once a week will count towards this target.

"The running programme is a great opportunity for people who want to get fit and make new friends. This type of running group provides a supportive and motivating environment for beginners."

More information and application forms are available by calling Patricia Newman on 01283 508191 or emailing her at patricia.newman@eaststaffsbc.gov.uk