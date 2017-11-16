The video will start in 8 Cancel

A father and son from South Derbyshire boast what could be the biggest collection of Smurf memorabilia on the planet - with 10,000 items packed in their family van.

Chris White and father Robin are Smurf fanatics, with the oldest item in their astonishing collection dating as far back as 1946.

The father and son, from Hartshorne, have been collecting the little blue creatures for years and tour the country to show off their hoard at schools and nurseries.

The project started as a way of tackling Chris’s attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and has since grown into a genuine hobby for the pair.

Robin, 62, dubbed Papa Smurf, said: "We have a total of 10,147 Smurfs in total and it’s always growing.

"It started after Chris, who we called Mucky Smurf, watched Smurf 2 in 2013. We went to Poundland and bought some Smurfs and we’ve been collecting them ever since.

"It’s a hobby and helps him to relax and focus his energy."

Chris, 29, said: "I just really like Smurfs and thought it would be fun to collect them."

According to the most recent entry in the Guinness Book of World Records, the largest Smurf collection in the world is owned by Gerda Scheuers with 6,320 pieces.

The record was set back in June 2014, so Chris and Robin may well now be in line to take over as world record holders.

The Smurfs is a Belgian comedy creation based on a fictional colony of small blue creatures who live in mushroom-shaped houses in the forest. There are more than 100 Smurf characters.