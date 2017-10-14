Charitable bikers are gearing up for an annual motorcycle ride this weekend to commemorate casualties of war.

Hundreds of bikers are expected to turn out to the Ride for Remembrance this Sunday, October 15, an event which aims to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.

Organised by the Royal British Legion, the event, now in its ninth year, will see bikers arrive at the bus station car park in Swadlincote at 9am and set off for Matlock at around 11.05am following a two-minute silence.

Last year, more than 250 bikers took part in the record-breaking ride and raised around £2,000 for the Poppy Appeal. Bikers can still get involved by registering on the day at the bus station car park in Swadlincote.

It comes after the Ride to the Wall event last Saturday, October 7, which saw thousands of bikers descend on the National Memorial Arboretum to pay their respects to servicemen and women who have been killed since 1945.

The charity event, which has raised more than £630,000 for the Alrewas venue over the past 10 years, is aimed at recognising the sacrifices veterans made and to help keep their memories alive.

Pat Murray, chairman of South Derbyshire District Council and the Swadlincote branch of the Royal British Legion, said: "Come along just to look at the different-sized bikes.

"There are modern bikes, new bikes, bikes you've never seen before and bikes you've never seen on the road. It's really spectacular. When they all start up, it's like thunder. Then they all set off and it really is a sight to be seen."

The Ride for Remembrance will take place this Sunday, October 15, at 9am at the Swadlincote bus stop car park.

