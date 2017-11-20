Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young señors and señoritas will soon feel right at home in Ashby, with the opening of a new bilingual nursery, especially for introducing youngsters to the Spanish language before they even turn one-year-old.

The nursery, will specialise in teaching children between the ages of six months and five years in the North West Leicestershire town, and will introduce the Spanish language to the youngsters, as well as improving their educational skills.

The Bilingual Pre-School and Nursery, will offer an opportunity for parents to have their children introduced to a second language from a very young age at the private 'Forest School' themed log cabin building.

Studies show that children are much more able to pick up a second language when they are younger.

The school is expected to be open by January 2018, and places are already being booked, with construction already under way within the grounds of Woodcote Primary School, in Willowbrook Close, Ashby.

The nursery will be large enough to cater up to 36 children at a time and will create eight new jobs in the area, with doors opening on Monday, January 9, 2018, pending Ofsted registration.

The nursery is a dream of entrepreneurial sisters, Kerry, Stacey and Rachel Barsby, who will run the venue.

One of the sisters, Kerry has expressed her excitement that the dream is finally becoming a reality.

She said: "This is an exclusive project to allow local children to learn Spanish before they start school, and we already have several families sign up to join us in January. Children will not simply have Spanish lessons – they will be spoken to both in English and Spanish, and be totally immersed through play.

"Our dream has always been to launch a bilingual day nursery and change our communities' approach to language learning, having graduated with first class degrees in modern foreign languages.

"We would like to extend our gratitude to North West Leicestershire District Council for their support and their generous grant to help towards costs of the innovative project."

The project has received a £25,000 grant from North West Leicestershire Council as part of the council's Enterprising North West Leicestershire grant scheme.

The scheme involves handing out grants of between £500 and £25,000 to small and medium-sized businesses based in the district's town centres, to help them grow and create new employment for people in the area.

Councillor Tony Gillard, the portfolio holder for business at North West Leicestershire District Council said that the new nursery was exactly the type of business it was looking to back with the scheme.

Councillor Gillard said: "We are committed to supporting independent town centre businesses so that they can invest, grow and create new local employment.

"This new nursery is a great example of the kind of business we want to encourage, and we're delighted that our grant has been able to make their plans a reality.

"Small independent businesses within our town centres of Ashby, Castle Donington, Coalville, Ibstock, Kegworth and Measham are all candidates for support. Visit our website for more information."

Following public consultation with parents, the premise may also run parent and toddler group sessions on Fridays.

Anybody interested in registering their interest in their children attending the school can find further information by emailing admin@bilingualdaynurseryashby.co.uk or by contacting the dedicated Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bilingualdaynurseryashby.