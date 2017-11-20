Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been flooding in for a well known "dedicated, humorous and kind" former councillor who spent 42 years serving his community.

Former South Derbyshire District councillor, Bill Dunn, who is the only person to have been given Honorary Freedom of the District status in 'recognition and appreciation of his 42 years of eminent service', has died at the age of 87.

Tributes have now been paid by his family, as well as from both sides of the political spectrum.

Labour councillor Mr Dunn first stood for election for the Newhall ward of the-then Swadlincote Urban District Council in 1969, later representing Midway in 1974 on the newly formed South Derbyshire District Council until he stood down prior to the May 2011 elections. During that time he never lost an election in 42 years.



His son Paul, who was voted into his father’s seat in Midway in 2011, called him "an absolutely brilliant dad and someone you were so proud to look up to".

Bill was born in July 1930 in Wingate, County Durham, leaving school at 14 to work down the pit. He then spent two years of his National Service with the Royal Navy before he went back to working in the pit.

He met his wife Marjorie at a dance, years later saying he had looked across the room at the girl he knew he was going to marry that instant. The couple married in 1951. Son Bill came along in 1952, followed by Paul in 1953 and Colin in 1957.

He made his way to South Derbyshire, following closures of pits all over the country and moved with his older brother Jack to the district in 1962, settling at Donisthorpe colliery.

Paul said: "He would come back to Durham once a fortnight to see us until 1963 when we all piled on a bus, me, my mother Marjorie and my two brothers, and came to Newhall. The council was building the estates for miners at the time and we were living in a caravan until the September when our house was ready."

Bill was initially a shot-firer before becoming the deputy at Donisthorpe until 1972 when his foot became almost severed in a nasty accident on a conveyor belt. Miraculously, doctors managed to save it.

After the accident he returned to work, working on the surface. At that time he was a member of the local Labour club, working as assistant secretary. He took over as secretary full time when the job became available.

He was later asked if he wished to stand for the council and he was duly elected on to the Newhall ward on what was then the Swadlincote Urban District Council. He also witnessed the reorganisation of local government in 1974 when South Derbyshire District Council was created and the offices built in Civic Way.

One of his biggest achievements was the Midway Community Centre.

Paul said: "He was the first one to get speaking about a community centre in Midway in the 1970s. He said there were community facilities needed in Midway."

Forty years later, Bill saw his dream materialise when Midway Community Centre, in Chestnut Avenue, was opened in October, last year, at a cost of £680,000. He was the first person to officially enter the sports hall which was fittingly named after him.

Paul said: "He was an absolutely brilliant dad. Someone you were so proud to look up to. And the fact he got the Honorary Freedom of the District shows what people thought of him. He was proud as punch to have got that. He never lost an election from 1969 to when he stood down in 2011."

To describe the sort of councillor Bill was, his son read out his motto from a 1979 election leaflet which the family has kept: "I shall pass through this world but once. Any kindness I can show to any human being let me do it, let me not defer or neglect it for I shall not pass this way again."

One of Paul’s memories of his father was from during his sporting career. He said: "One of my favourite memories was when I was playing football as a young man. He took me to all my trials. I was at Ashby Grammar, and dad and my uncle Jack took to me to Leicester for the county football under 15s trials and fortunately I made the team in 1969.

"I also remember when my daughter was born. She was his first girl born in the family. He came to pick us up from the hospital and drive us home and I had to ask him to drive faster as he was driving at about 10mph.

"He was proud of all of his grandchildren."

Bill had three sons, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren, although one unfortunately died at birth.

Paul added: "While dad was born in Durham and remained a Sunderland fan he considered South Derbyshire as his home for many decades."

His youngest son, Colin, also paid tribute, saying: "Serving the community is a massive achievement. He aspired to help people.

"Freedom of the District aside, how many people have been invited to the Queen’s Garden Party and to balls with the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire? He was a lad from the north east who reached heights people don’t really get.

"He had so much experience that people would ring him with a query. He would say leave it with me as he knew exactly who to speak to and within a minute they had their answer."

Bill was elected as chairman of the district council in 1983-84 and 1996-97 and also served as leader and deputy leader, as well as chairman of various committees.

Colleagues have also paid tribute to the council stalwart.

Councillor Kevin Richards, leader of the Labour Party at the council, said: "I had the pleasure and honour to know Bill for almost 40 years.

"During that time I, along with many others, have found him to be true friend and a man of the people. He always had time to chat and listen to the concerns of the people of South Derbyshire.

"Bill was a very likeable and friendly individual and I have fond memories our times together. Bill had the gift to inject snippets of humour in times of heated debate.

"He will be sadly missed by all. God bless you Bill, RIP."

Tory councillor Bob Wheeler, current leader of the district council, said: "Bill was a doughty servant of the council and the people of South Derbyshire.

"He was a man of great warmth and wit and will be sadly missed by his colleagues and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bill's family at this sad time."

Bill was affectionately known as the father of the house in the council chamber and renowned for his keen sense of humour.

His passions in life were his wife known as Madge, his family and friends, Sunderland Football Club and the residents he felt so proud to represent, said his family.

The council’s chief executive Frank McArdle said: "If ever a councillor deserves recognition for his devoted service, Bill Dunn was that person. He was dedicated, humorous, kind and supportive and will be sadly missed in the community."

Bill died in the early hours of Wednesday, November 15, having being diagnosed with dementia.

His funeral cortege will pass the civic offices in Swadlincote at 9.30am on Friday, November 24, before a service is held at St John’s Church, Newhall, at 10am. This will be followed by a burial at the churchyard and a wake in the concert room upstairs in the Labour Club, in High Street, Newhall.

Those attending are invited to wear a red item of clothing such as a red tie or red scarf to celebrate his love of Sunderland Football Club.

There has been a request for family flowers only but donations may be made to St John’s Church and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The council flag will fly at half-mast on the day.