A home on a main road into Swadlincote could be bulldozed to make way for flats as new proposals are submitted to South Derbyshire District Council:

56 Coppice Side, Swadlincote - the demolition of the existing dwelling and the erection of a pair of semi-detached dwellings and five one bed flats.

23 Ashby Road, Ticknall - the erection of a two storey rear extension and alterations.

112 Fairfield Crescent, Newhall - the erection of an extension.

23 Washford Road, Hilton - proposed single storey side extension and part garage conversion.

219 Wheelwright Cottage. Bretby Lane. Bretby - the pruning of a oak tree covered by South Derbyshire District Council tree preservation order.

238 Hillside Road, Castle Gresley - the conversion of garage into living accommodation, a front extension and rear raised balcony.

Tomlinson Business Park, Unit 4, Woodyard Lane, Foston - the erection of a building for use as a civil engineering contractors base and ancillary offices.

The Old Mill, Home Farm Drive, Foston - certificate of lawful development for retention of existing vehicular access.

Crosses Farm, Lullington Road, Coton in the Elms - the siting of a motorhome.

Land to the rear of 9 Coronation Street, Overseal - the erection of a dormer bungalow

Bretby Hall Park, Bretby - the felling and pruning of trees