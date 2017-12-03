Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 38-year-old man has been caught speeding in a Bentley Flying Spur, which can cost £132,000 if bought new, Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court heard.

Speeding driver

A 38-year-old man has been caught speeding. Bobby Singh of School Road, Park Royal, London, admitted driving a Bentley Flying Spur on the A511 Burton Road, Midway, on April 27, while exceeding the 30mph speed limit by driving at 42mph.

He has been fined £307 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His driving licence was endorsed with four points.

Jet washer

A man has been caught causing criminal damage. Nigel Brazier, 54, of Woodville Road, Hartshorne, admitted intentionally causing £165 worth of damage to a jet washer belonging to a man at an address in Woodville on August 19.

He has been given an absolute discharge and was ordered to pay £85 court costs.

Drink driver

A man has admitted drink driving. Dean Wright, 50, of Rosecroft Gardens, Swadlincote, admitted driving a Citroen on the A511 Ashby Road, Burton, on October 23, with 121 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He has been made the subject of a 12 week jail sentence suspended for 12 months because it was a high reading. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 30 months.

With insurance

A man was caught driving without insurance. Terry Shand, 25, of Cherry Tree Road, Stapenhill, was found guilty of driving a Citroen in Occupation Lane, Woodville, on May 16, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

He has been fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £66 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Weight limit

A man has admitted exceeding the weight limit in his goods vehicle. Christopher Crossland, 52, of Aston Crescent, Bramley, Leeds, admitted driving a large goods vehicle on Swarkestone Bridge exceeding the 7.5 tonne weight limit on July 12.

He has been fined £391 and ordered to pay £115 court costs and a £39 victim surcharge.