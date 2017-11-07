The video will start in 8 Cancel

The night sky was illuminated with an array of colourful fireworks at another successful annual display in Uttoxeter.

The Uttoxeter Lions Bonfire and Fireworks Display was again held on the lido next to the leisure centre.

Scores of families flocked to see an impressive bonfire and spectacular display light up the night.

A five-minute display tailored to children, without any loud bangs, kicked off the evening's proceedings.

The bonfire, stacked with Guys built by pupils from Picknalls First School, Uttoxeter was then lit.

Lion Dave Allen was ably assisted by youngsters Paighton Adams, Belle Newton and Nancy Newton in igniting the bonfire.

DJ Matt Goodwin built up the excitement with the countdown to the main event - the Lions' famous fireworks display.

The Lions' Steve Shields said: "The tremendous colours and the height and coverage in the night sky were truly amazing.

"There were several quieter moments when the accompanying music could be heard before building again and eventually there was the breathtaking finale."

Preparations started on the morning of the event, when a small army of Lions and other volunteers began to build the bonfire.

Lions president Terry Adams said: "We are very grateful to the people of Uttoxeter and surrounding villages for again giving the event tremendous support.

"I think everyone was pleased with the show and we have received some very complimentary comments.

"Uttoxeter Lions give their thanks to JCB for the use of a mechanical handler, Tippers and all the shops who sold tickets."

